× Truck drivers planning ‘slow roll’ protest on I-465 Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Truck drivers are planning a “slow roll” around I-465 Thursday as part of a protest against government regulations.

Organizers said truck drivers will take two laps around 465 while going between 45 and 50 miles per hour around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Indiana State Police said they’ve heard about the plan, which could include between 400 and 500 trucks.

“The organization reached out to our Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. They have told us they will obey traffic laws, they will not occupy the left lane and they will try to leave enough gaps between the trucks to allow traffic to safely merge on and off the interstate,” said Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police.

Truck drivers are protesting government regulations requiring them to use an electronic logging device to track their hours on the road. The regulations were put in place in 2017. Drivers have called the regulations unfair and believe they’re interfering with their ability to do their jobs safely.

Similar protests have been organized in other cities across the country. Organizers say they’re also planning a nationwide trucker shutdown on April 12 to protest the regulations.