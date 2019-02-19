× Here’s where you can get tacos at a discounted price during Indy Taco Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Forget about Taco Tuesday. This week it’s “Taco everyday” during Indy Taco Week!

Fifteen restaurants across the city are offering their tastiest tacos at a discounted price through Sunday. Five percent of proceeds from participating restaurants will go to Second Helping.

Second Helpings is a non-profit organization that rescues prepared and perishable food from wholesalers, retailers and restaurants — preventing unnecessary waste—and then distributes that food to agencies that serve people in need.

Below is a list of participating restaurants!