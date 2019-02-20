× A messy Wednesday morning; tracking snow, sleet and freezing rain

Prepare for a messy Wednesday morning commute! A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 10 AM for central Indiana due to snow accumulation, freezing rain and slick roads. Steady snowfall arrived overnight and the initial wave of snow will quickly accumulate. Up to 3” of snow will be possible near downtown Indy. Our NE counties could see nearly 4” of snow at the end of the event.

The snow will turn to an icy mix during the morning commute. As temperatures rise near the freezing mark mid-morning, the snow will turn to sleet, freezing rain and eventually all rain showers. There is already evidence of freezing rain and sleet on Guardian radar at 4:15 AM, with the rain/snow line traveling NE and approaching Indianapolis. We have had reports of thunder and lightning near Columbus, along with heavy rain and most surfaces being ice covered.

Remember, it does NOT take much ice to create dangerous travel conditions. Give yourself extra time to head into work and school today. Click here for an updated list of school closings and delays.

The icy mix will become all rain by midday for central Indiana as temperatures gradually climb above freezing. Temperatures will reach the lower 40s this afternoon, which is seasonal for this time of year.

Rain showers will wind down overnight as skies turn mostly cloudy. Thursday’s weather will be quiet and partly sunny. Highs will rebound back into the lower 40s. Temperatures are going to gradually rise into the weekend and should peak near 60 degrees on Saturday! We will have a quick taste of spring with windy conditions and a chance for thunderstorms. A cold front will track over the state Sunday morning and temperatures will fall behind the system.