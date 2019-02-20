All week long we are sprucing up before spring! Getting rid of clutter in the pantry. Makeup drawers and today your medicine cabinet. Dr. Kristine Nanagas is a Toxicologist at IU Health and is answering questions about cleaning up your medications.
Reasons and tips to clean your medicine cabinet
- 45 - 75% of people who are prescribed opiates will not finish their prescription - instead, they keep the medicine at home and even share it with friends/family who might have a painful condition.
- Safe storage of medications is vital - it`s estimated that 9,500 children under the age of six are hospitalized each year from accidental exposure to prescription medications.
- Take back sites are the only guaranteed way to safely get rid of the drugs that need to come out of your medicine cabinet.
- Common medications with dangerous interactions/side effects - cold medications are a common source of potential side effects and overuse.
Dr. Nanagas is with IU Health and for information about their services click the link below