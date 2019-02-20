Click here for closings and delays

LIVE BLOG: Expect messy morning commute as central Indiana gets hit with snow, ice

Posted 4:27 AM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39AM, February 20, 2019

Photo of jackknifed semi on SB I-69 just south of 106th Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Central Indiana residents are waking up to another round of snow and ice this morning. We’re already seeing crashes on the interstates as plows and salt crews try to keep up with the falling precipitation. There are currently several school delays, but we expect to see many more delay or close as the morning progresses. We’ll continue to post updates in this live blog throughout the morning.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.