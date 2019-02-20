× LIVE BLOG: Expect messy morning commute as central Indiana gets hit with snow, ice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Central Indiana residents are waking up to another round of snow and ice this morning. We’re already seeing crashes on the interstates as plows and salt crews try to keep up with the falling precipitation. There are currently several school delays, but we expect to see many more delay or close as the morning progresses. We’ll continue to post updates in this live blog throughout the morning.