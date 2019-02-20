INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A local business offers fun twists and tasty combinations that keeps customers coming back, so they decided to expand. Rebellion Doughnuts is opening a new location inside City Market in downtown Indianapolis and Sherman stopped by for their grand opening celebration.
Noblesville doughnut shop opens new location inside City Market
