Click here for closings and delays

Noblesville doughnut shop opens new location inside City Market

Posted 8:45 AM, February 20, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A local business offers fun twists and tasty combinations that keeps customers coming back, so they decided to expand. Rebellion Doughnuts is opening a new location inside City Market in downtown Indianapolis and Sherman stopped by for their grand opening celebration.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.