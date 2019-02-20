× Pantry Purge Challenge with Scott Jones: DIY manly meals from the mantry

Beef Big & Rockin’ Rice Skillet

2 – 3 tablespoons Kroger vegetable oil

2 cups finely chopped onion

2 large garlic cloves, finely minced

1 ½ teaspoon crushed dried oregano

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon Kroger or Private Selection ground chipotle chili powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 – 3 teaspoons Private Selection Six chili powder (depending on your heat preference)

1 ½ pounds boneless Kroger Beef Choice Top Sirloin, cut into ¼-inch thick strips/pieces

1 can (14.5 oz.) Kroger Chili Ready Diced Tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14 oz.) Kroger less sodium beef broth

1 can (8 oz.) Kroger tomato sauce

1 can (15.25 oz.) Kroger super sweet corn kernels, drained

1 can (15.5 oz.) Kroger Chili Hot Beans, undrained

2 bags Kroger Boil-in-Bag Brown Rice (from a 14 oz. box)

Garnishes: shredded cheddar cheese and/or chopped green onion

In a very large, 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil, then add onion and cook for 3 to 5 minutes. Add garlic. Cook and stir another minute or two. Add beef strips along with oregano, cumin, chipotle chili powder, pepper and six chili powder. Cook until the beef strips are browned/cooked, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in diced tomatoes, beef broth, tomato sauce, chili beans and corn. Bring to a full boil, then stir in brown rice. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook uncovered for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Cover and simmer an additional 5 minutes, or until the rice is completely cooked

Makes about 12 cups total (8 servings of 1.5 cups each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Kim’s Chicken & Waffles with Sriracha Maple Syrup

Crunchy Chicken Fingers

2 ¼ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts

4 to 5 large eggs

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 to 1 ¼ cups Private Selection Panko Bread Crumbs

1 cup instant Idahoan Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes (dry mix)

1 cup crushed Kroger Cornflakes

Heat oven to 375⁰F. Spray a large 18×13-inch rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside. Pound chicken to about ½-inch thickness. Cut into large strips/pieces. Add eggs to a shallow dish or pie plate and beat with fork. Place flour, salt and pepper in another pie plate and mix together. In a third pie plate, mix together panko crumbs, instant potatoes and cornflake crumbs. Dip chicken strips into flour, then egg, and lastly in the crumb mixture. Press crumbs well into all areas of chicken. Place chicken in pan. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, or until internal temperature of thickest chicken part is 160⁰F with an instant read thermometer. To make the strips a little more browned and crispy, place them under the broiler for 3 to 4 minutes; watch them closely. Enjoy with flavored maple syrups and over Kim’s Cheesy Corny waffles. Makes about 8 servings chicken.

Corny Cheesy Waffles

1 cup whole-grain stone ground cornmeal

1 cup Kroger white whole wheat flour

¾ cup Bear Creek Cheddar Broccoli Soup Mix (dry)

3 tablespoons sugar

2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup Kroger Corn Oil or melted butter

1 ¾ to 2 cups Kroger Full Fat Buttermilk

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

¾ to 1 cup shredded Kroger sharp cheddar cheese

½ to ¾ of a can (15.25 oz.) Kroger Super Sweet Corn Kernels, drained and patted dry

In a large bowl, whisk cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt together. In a separate small or medium bowl, whisk corn oil/butter, buttermilk and eggs until thoroughly blended. Pour liquid mixture in center of dry mixture and stir with a wooden spoon just until all ingredients are moistened. Lightly stir in shredded cheese and corn kernels. Using a preheated Belgian waffle maker and following manufacturer’s directions for amount, add batter to waffle grid. (Or, Kim uses about ½ cup batter for a smaller, more ragged waffle.) Close and bake recommended time until waffles are thoroughly done and browned. Enjoy waffles immediately with Kim’s Crunchy Chicken Fingers and syrups. Makes about 8 large, ragged waffles.

Sriracha Maple Syrup

1 cup Private Selection 100% Pure Grade A Amber Color Maple Syrup

2 to 4 tablespoons Kroger Sriracha Chili Sauce

Whisk syrup and chili sauce together in small bowl. Make it as hot & spicy as you’d like! Serve with Waffles and Chicken. Or, enjoy Kroger Private Selection Bourbon Barrel Flavored Maple Syrup or Private Selection Smoky Bacon Flavored Maple Syrup.

Recipes by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD