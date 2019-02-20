× Revenge porn bill makes strides at Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana lawmakers are closer to passing the state’s first law regarding revenge porn.

Bills in the Senate and House would make it a misdemeanor to distribute or post inappropriate pictures without the consent of the person in them.

As it currently stands, the state doesn’t have such a law. The push to change that stems from the case of a local teacher who told lawmakers about her experience with revenge porn. She’s asked not to be identified for her safety.

“I know at any moment he can find out that I’m speaking today, and there’s nothing stopping him from retaliating,” she told lawmakers Tuesday.

“Your abuser says, ‘I’ll take your kids, I’ll hurt you, I’ll take your job, I’ll take everything that matters to you, I’ll post your photos.’ And I allowed that fear to control me for many years.”

A Senate committee passed the measure in a 7-0 vote. The House passed its version in a 95-0 vote. Under both measures, the first offense would be a misdemeanor and the second offense would be a felony.