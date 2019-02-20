Tickets for Charlie Farley gig at Saddle Up Saloon to benefit Hoosier veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Put your dancing shoes on and head on up to Saddle Up Saloon Thursday night, not only to get a few steps in, but also to help our Hoosier veterans.

Saddle Up Saloon is hosting Charlie Farley, a country-rap artist, but the tickets for his show won’t be for profit. Instead, they’ll be going to Wish For Our Heroes, a national organization with a local Indiana chapter that helps active duty military and veterans.

Tickets for the show are $10 ahead of time or $15 at the door. You can buy the tickets here. The saloon is located at 6378 East 82nd Street.

If you attend the show, you’ll be part of a surprise as well!

“We are going to grant a wish at the start of the show. It is really going to be impactful and we couldn’t help the soldiers we do without people like Charley Farley and Saddle Up Saloon to step outside of what they normally do to help people instead of being out in the profit world,” said Erich Orrick, Vice President of Wish For Our Heroes.

If you can’t attend the show, you can donate directly to Wish For Our Heroes and choose the Indiana Chapter for your donation.