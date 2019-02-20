UPDATE: Man dies after being getting shot on northeast side of Indianapolis

Posted 6:10 PM, February 20, 2019, by , Updated at 04:48AM, February 21, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died at the hospital after police found him shot on the city's northeast side Wednesday evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to the 7800 block of 38th Street near North Franklin Road shortly after 5 p.m. Police found the victim lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency crews transported him to a local hospital in critical condition. He passed away a few hours later.

Officers say it's unclear if the gunman shot the victim on an overpass or somewhere else int the area.

Detectives have no suspect information to provide at this time.

Police ask anyone with information regarding to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Scene of northeast side shooting near 38th and N. Franklin

