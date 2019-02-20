Walmart offering rollbacks, demonstrations for this weekend’s ‘Baby Savings Day’
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It takes a lot to welcome a new baby into the family—and all those costs add up.
Walmart is trying to ease the burden this weekend with a special one-day in-store sale called “Baby Savings Day.” It’s Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Walmart stores around the country, including more than five dozen Indiana locations.
Walmart is billing it as the “biggest in-store baby event of the year.” Expecting parents will find hands-on demonstrations of baby gear and get the chance to talk to specialists. Customers will also receive a special bundle of coupons and samples.
Select baby products ranging from car seats, crib mattresses, baby monitors and more will also see significant price rollbacks. Some of the savings are already online ahead of the in-store event.
Here’s a look at the participating Indiana locations, according to Walmart:
- Anderson, 2321 Charles St
- Auburn, 505 Touring Dr
- Aurora, 100 Sycamore Estates Dr
- Avon, 9500 E US Highway 36
- Bedford, 3200 John Williams Blvd
- Bloomington, 3313 W State Road 45
- Brownsburg, 400 W Northfield Dr
- Camby, 8191 Upland Way
- Carmel, 2001 E 151st St
- Clarksville, 1351 Veterans Pkwy
- Columbus, 735 Whitfield Dr
- Corydon, 2363 Highway 135 NW
- Danville, 1894 Ridge Ave
- Elkhart, 175 County Road 6 W
- Evansville, 3430 Taylor Ave
- Evansville, 2500 N 1st Ave
- Evansville, 401 N Burkhardt Rd
- Evansville, 335 S Red Bank Rd
- Fishers, 8300 E 96th St
- Fort Wayne, 5311 Coldwater Rd
- Fort Wayne, 1710 Apple Glen Blvd
- Fort Wayne, 10105 Lima Rd
- Fort Wayne, 10420 Maysville Rd
- Franklin, 2125 N Morton St
- Goshen, 2304 Lincolnway E
- Greenfield, 1965 N State St
- Greensburg, 790 Greensburg Commons Ctr
- Greenwood, 1133 N Emerson Ave
- Greenwood, 882 S State Road 135
- Hammond, 7850 Cabela Dr
- Hammond, 1100 5th St
- Indianapolis, 4837 Kentucky Ave
- Indianapolis, 7245 US 31 S
- Indianapolis, 3221 W 86th St
- Indianapolis, 10617 E Washington St
- Indianapolis, 7325 N Keystone Ave
- Indianapolis, 10735 Pendleton Pike
- Indianapolis, 4545 Lafayette Rd
- Indianapolis, 4650 S Emerson Ave
- Jasper, 4040 N Newton St
- Kokomo, 1920 E Markland Ave
- La Porte, 333 Boyd Blvd
- Logansport, 240 Mall Rd
- Marion, 3240 S Western Ave
- Martinsville, 410 Grand Valley Blvd
- Merrillville, 2936 E 79th Ave
- Mishawaka, 316 Indian Ridge Blvd
- Muncie, 4801 W Clara Ln
- Muncie, 1501 E 29th St
- New Albany, 2910 Grant Line Rd
- Newburgh, 8599 High Pointe Dr
- Noblesville, 16865 Clover Rd
- Plainfield, 900 W Main St
- Plainfield, 2373 E Main St
- Plymouth, 2505 N Oak Dr
- Portage, 6087 US Highway 6
- Princeton, 2700 W Broadway St
- Richmond, 3601 E Main St
- Salem, 1309 E Hackberry St
- Seymour, 1600 E Tipton St
- Shelbyville, 2500 E State Road 44
- South Bend, 700 W Ireland Rd
- Sullivan, 757 W Wolfe St
- Tell City, 730 Us Highway 66 E
- Terre Haute, 5555 S US Highway 41
- Terre Haute, 2399 S State Road 46
- Valparaiso, 2400 Morthland Dr
- Warsaw, 2501 Walton Blvd
- Washington, 1801 S State Road 57
- West Lafayette, 2801 Northwestern Ave