Wettest February in over 100 years to date; Freezing drizzle develops again tonight

SNOW – SLEET – FREEZING RAIN – RAIN

We had our hands full early Wednesday as the wintry cocktail of snow, sleet freezing rain, rain and even a rumble of thunder swept up from the south in the early morning hours. With a inch of snow and a total of over two-thirds of an inch of rain, February 2019 has reached the 8th wettest on record to-date and the wettest in 125 years. .67″ of rain fell in in Indianapolis bringing the monthly total to 4.40″ just .07″ shy of 7th place 1884’s 4.47″. There is still plenty of time to catch it as drizzle and light rain still lingers just after 5 pm.

The snowfall today of 1.5″ brings the seasonal total to 16.8″ – snowiest season to date since 2014 but we are still running nearly 5″ below normal.

SLICK AGAIN TONIGHT?

While the bulk of the rain has moved on, drizzle and fog linger through the night. Visibility will be reduced and as temperatures drop, areas of freezing drizzle and fog are possible starting after 2/3 am. A refreeze is underway tonight so slick spots under foot and on untreated walkways and roadways will become slick but the tiny water droplets that are suspended in the low levels of the atmosphere will cling and freeze on contact as the air temperatures drop below freezing. The particle are to fine to detect on radar but will be present throughout Thursday morning. Use caution again if travelling late tonight or before sunrise Thursday morning.

WEEKEND WARM UP

Our wet February rolls along and new rains are forecast here entering the weekend. A wind driven rain and warm up is expected Saturday with temperatures jumping up into the lower 60s Saturday evening. It is short lived as a cold front races through the state early Sunday morning delivering colder air to end the weekend. Gusty winds and falling temperatures are expected Sunday along with a few snow showers. Temperatures will fall fast after the front passes – dropping into the 20s by late afternoon.

With such a wild swing in temperatures we to suspect winds could gust over 40 mph Sunday. We will monitor trends.