A safe place to be real

She fought for her daughter, helping her overcome addiction. Little did Linda Ostewig know that fight for her daughter would set her on a path to helping countless young people overcome addiction and destructive behaviors.

The Landing Place is a safe place for young people to be real. With more and more young people fighting addiction as early as grade school, giving them hope to overcome takes much more than just telling them it's possible. It takes showing them. Fox 59 and Community Health Network are delighted to honor Linda Ostewig as the February Community Hero of the Month.

The Landing has support and recovery services and programs for middle school, teens, and young adults. Linda is in the process of turning The Landing Place into a resource and support hub for anyone in and around the Greenfield community.

https://thelandingplacehc.com/

