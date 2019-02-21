Be Our Guest Chef Mike’s Charcoal Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For Chef Mike Atherton, opening Chef Mike’s Charcoal Grill has always been a lifelong dream. And since 2009, Chef Mike has been living that dream in his Indianapolis restaurant where everything is prepared on a large charcoal grill. We start with top-quality ingredients before making everything from scratch, buns and fries included. As you relax in our family-friendly restaurant, you’ll choose from delicious options like our bold burgers, fresh salads, and tender steaks. Pair your meal with a glass of wine, a cocktail, or one of our 20 rotating craft beers on tap from our Bottoms Up system. And with our catering service and our delivery options, you can turn to us for any occasion, from casual dinners to your next special event. Chef Mike's has recently moved into a new location at Trader's Pointe but continues to be a hidden gem for Pike Township residents.

