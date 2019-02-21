Celebrate National Sticky Bun Day with orange sticky buns made in muffin pan

Photo of sticky buns courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Orange sticky buns in muffin pan

Yield: Makes 8 sticky buns

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup pecans
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 3 Tablespoons orange juice
  • 2 teaspoons orange zest
  • 1 (8 count) can refrigerated cinnamon roll dough

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare muffin tin with nonstick spray.
  2. In medium bowl, combine butter, pecans, honey, brown sugar, orange juice, and orange zest.
  3. Evenly distribute mixture amongst 8 cavities in muffin tin.
  4. Place cinnamon roll dough over mixture in each of the cavities, gently pressing down.
  5. Bake for about 12 minutes minutes.
  6. Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes before inverting onto plate.
  7. Serve immediately and store leftovers in airtight container for up to 3 days.
