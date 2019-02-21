Celebrate National Sticky Bun Day with orange sticky buns made in muffin pan
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Orange sticky buns in muffin pan
Yield: Makes 8 sticky buns
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
- 1/2 cup pecans
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 3 Tablespoons orange juice
- 2 teaspoons orange zest
- 1 (8 count) can refrigerated cinnamon roll dough
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and prepare muffin tin with nonstick spray.
- In medium bowl, combine butter, pecans, honey, brown sugar, orange juice, and orange zest.
- Evenly distribute mixture amongst 8 cavities in muffin tin.
- Place cinnamon roll dough over mixture in each of the cavities, gently pressing down.
- Bake for about 12 minutes minutes.
- Remove from oven and let cool 5 minutes before inverting onto plate.
- Serve immediately and store leftovers in airtight container for up to 3 days.