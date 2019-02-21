Final weekend of the Indianapolis Boat, Sport, and Travel Show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- They have everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors this summer. It all comes together for the final weekend of the Indy Boat, Sport, and Travel Show. Sherman stopped by the Expo Hall at the Indiana State Fairgrounds to check out what you can experience inside the Deer, Turkey, and Waterfowl Expo.
