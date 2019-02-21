× Indiana Senate passes hate crimes bill without specific protections, sends it to House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indiana Senate voted Thursday on a watered-down version of the state’s proposed hate crimes bill, and passed it 39-10 .

Original language provided protections for specific groups, including people targeted for race, gender, religion and sexual orientation.

Republicans stripped that language from the bill on Tuesday. The bill now simply reads, “A court may consider bias in imposing a criminal sentence.”

Now that the bill has passed out of the Senate, it will go to the House. Changes could potentially be made there or they could vote on it as is. It’s unclear at this time when that vote might take place.

The change in language was a blow to lawmakers who had been pushing for the passage of a comprehensive hate crimes bill. That includes Governor Eric Holcomb, who has repeatedly called on lawmakers to pass a bill with protections for specific groups. Indiana is one of five states without such a bill.

Those who voted for the amendment said it was the most equitable way to do things in terms of fairness.