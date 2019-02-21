Indianapolis police arrest mother and man in 1-year-old boy’s homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A mother and a man have been arrested in connection with the death of a toddler on the city's north side, which has been ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says 21-year-old Tyree Resnover and 19-year-old Kira Fear are both facing preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent causing death. Fear is the mother of the child, 16-month-old Dontrell Mcclung.

IMPD says two adults left a home in the 6000 block of Primrose Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and traveled nearby to Keystone Avenue, where they flagged down an ambulance crew that determined the boy was dead.

Homicide detectives have learned three adults from Marion, Indiana, were spending the night at the Airbnb home.

“There was one individual from the Indiana area and I think the gentleman that booked through Airbnb through us,” said homeowner Andrew Stone, who did not learn of the killing until late Wednesday afternoon. “He had two other people that were at our residence that we didn’t know about and those two other individuals, I think they’re a little bit younger from what I’ve been told, they had a little child that was here.”

Stone said when he entered the home following the departure of forensic investigators, he spotted no evidence of a crime.

“There was definitely a child area,” he said. “There are remnants of a child, which is normal, people take their kid to Airbnb or a hotel so that’s not abnormal. There’s clothes and everything else.”

Stone said police indicated to him that at least one of the adults may have had open arrest warrants.

“Whether it be Indiana or California, we don’t want people like that booked, come to people’s houses and do whatever they want to do and leave,” said Stone.

Detectives questioned the adults Wednesday and were anticipating another session with the parents Thursday.

Fear and Resnover have been booked into the Marion County Jail.