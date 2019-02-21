Jesse James Dupree and Driver Protest

A group of truck drivers holding a "slow roll" on the highway. They plan to take two laps. They're protesting government regulations requiring them to use an electronic device that tracks their hours on the road. Jackyl frontman Jesse James Dupree is a supporter and is in town for the event.
