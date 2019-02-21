Jesse James Dupree and Driver Protest

Posted 10:04 AM, February 21, 2019, by

A group of truck drivers holding a "slow roll" on the highway.  They plan to take two laps.  They're protesting government regulations requiring them to use an electronic device that tracks their hours on the road.   Jackyl frontman Jesse James Dupree is a supporter and is in town for the event.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.