Man sentenced to probation, ordered to stay away from Garfield Park after vandalizing confederate monument

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man who was captured on video vandalizing the Confederate monument in Garfield Park took a plea deal and was sentenced to serve his time on probation.

On Aug. 19, 2017, Anthony Ventura was arrested in the 2400 block of Shelby Street. Video of the incident was making the rounds on social media and shows him striking the monument with an object.

Video of Confederate grave marker defacement Garfield Park, Indianapolis. I DO NOT condone this! pic.twitter.com/3z4lzRuhIH — MassAve Curmudgeon (@mass_ave) August 19, 2017

Ventura pleaded guilty to criminal mischief damage and a charge of cemetery mischief was dismissed. He was sentenced to 361 days of probation. He will pay $355 in fines and he must stay away from Garfield Park.

The incident happened in the same week some city leaders were calling for a discussion on whether the monument’s current spot is really the best place for it.

The memorial honors around 1,600 Confederate soldiers and sailors who died while POWs at Camp Morton in Indianapolis during the Civil War. The remains of those soldiers are actually buried at Crown Hill Cemetery.

After the incident, a fence was put up around the monument and some citizens joined park rangers in protecting it.

The monument remains at the park. City officials have cited difficulties in finding a new location.