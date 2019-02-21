Pantry Purge Challenge with Lindy Thackston: Kid favorites like pizza, burgers, tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pepperoni Pizza Hummus

2 cans (15 oz.) Kroger chickpeas, rinsed after draining and reserving at least 1 cup liquid

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (6 oz.) Kroger tomato paste

¼ cup Private Selection julienne sun-dried tomatoes (from 7 oz. jar packed in oil)

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons Kroger or Private Selection olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon each dried Kroger Italian seasoning, basil and oregano

1 teaspoon each Kroger garlic powder and onion powder

¾ teaspoon salt

½ to ¾ cup Kroger Mini Pepperoni Slices*

½ to ¾ cup chopped or halved Kroger black olives (based on preference)*

Chopped Italian parsley, crushed red pepper and/or mini pepperoni slices, optional garnishes

Place all ingredients except pepperoni slices and garnishes in a large food processor bowl. Add ¾ cup reserved chickpea liquid. Process until thoroughly combined and blended, stopping and stirring occasionally. Add a tablespoon more reserved chickpea liquid (or olive oil) if you want a thinner hummus. Stir in black olives and mini pepperoni pieces with spoon. Refrigerate hummus until serving time. Garnish if desired before serving. *Can just garnish with pepperoni slices and black olives if desired. Serve with crackers, pita wedges, pita chips, bread cubes and/or fresh cut-up vegetables like bell pepper strips and broccoli. Makes about 6 cups hummus (12 servings of ½ cup each)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Cheeseburger Pizza

1 (12 oz.) Kroger ready-to-use original pizza crust (from a 24 oz. package)

1tablespoon melted butter

8 – 12 oz. Kroger Private Selection 90% lean Ground Beef

2/3 cup finely chopped red or white onion

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup Kroger catsup*

¼ cup Kroger yellow mustard*

¼ cup light mayonnaise (Kim loves Hellmann’s)*

2 cups Kroger Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese, divided

Fresh chopped tomatoes or canned petite diced tomatoes (drained and patted dry)

Dill pickle slices

½ to 3/4 cup French’s Dill Pickle Crunchy Toppers, divided

Heat oven to 450⁰F. Brush pizza crust with melted butter. Cook ground beef with onions until thoroughly done and 160 degrees. Stir in salt and pepper. Drain any grease.

Mix catsup, mustard and mayonnaise in a small bowl. Spread over pizza crust evenly. Sprinkle beef-onion mixture over pizza evenly. Sprinkle with 1 cup cheese and ½ cup dill crunchers pieces. Top with desired amount of dill pickle slices, chopped tomatoes and remaining 1 cup cheese. Bake until 7 to 9 minutes, or until cheese is lightly browned. Cut into wedges.

*Use more or less of one item based on personal preference, but you’ll need ¾ cup total volume “sauce.” Makes 6 to 8 slices, depending on cut.

Recipes by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Turkey Taco Quinoa Skillet

2 to 3 cups cooked Kroger Tri-Color Quinoa (from a 16 oz. bag)

1 tablespoon Kroger vegetable oil

1 pound (16 oz.) lean ground turkey (or beef)

1 ¼ cups finely chopped onion (from a Kroger 12 oz. frozen bag)

1 can (11 oz.) Kroger Fiesta Style Corn Kernels, drained

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14.5 oz.) Kroger Fire Roasted Salsa Style Tomatoes

1 can (7 oz.) Herdez Salsa Ranchera

1 to 2 chipotle chilies, finely chopped, plus 1 to 2 tablespoons adobo sauce (from a 7 oz. can)

1 teaspoon Kroger Private Selection Adobo seasoning

½ teaspoon Kroger chipotle chili powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup Kroger Mexican Style Shredded Cheese

Garnishes:

Diced Avocado, Cilantro, Crushed corn chips, crumbled Kroger Queso Fresco Cheese, crumbled

Cook quinoa according to package directions. Select amount uncooked quinoa to end up with 3 cups cooked. Heat oil in very large skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Add turkey/beef and onions and cook until turkey is thoroughly cooked and 165 degrees. Add corn, black beans, fire-roasted tomatoes, ranchera sauce, chipotle chiles, adobo sauce, adobo seasoning, chipotle powder and garlic powder. Cook until all ingredients hot, about 7-10 minutes. Stir in the shredded Mexican style cheese and heat another minute. Stir in cooked quinoa (2 to 3 cups) and heat thoroughly. Garnish with diced avocado, crushed corn chips, cilantro and crumbled Kroger Queso Fresco Cheese.

Serve immediately as is, or in whole wheat flour tortillas. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 8 to 9 cups taco skillet.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD