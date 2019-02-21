× Peter Tork of ‘The Monkees’ fame dies at 77

Peter Tork, best known as a bassist and keyboard player for the Monkees, has died at the age of 77.

His official Facebook page announced his death in a post Thursday, although it didn’t specify when or how he died. Tork had been diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare tongue cancer, in 2009.

Tork and the Monkees were a made-for-TV pop group meant to capitalize on the success of the Beatles in the 60s. The group debuted on TV in 1966 and even won an Emmy. They continued to record music together until 1971, three years after the show was canceled. They reunited for several tours several times in the years that followed.

“It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world,” read the post on Tork’s Facebook page.

“Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share.”