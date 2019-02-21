Police: Armed carjacker stole 2 vehicles, including ambulance, before getting stopped

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say a man is in custody after he stole an ambulance, disabled its GPS, and drove it onto SB I-65 downtown.

It all started with a carjacking at 12th Street and Alabama Street earlier this morning. A person armed with a weapon stole a car at that intersection and got on the highway.

The carjacker crashed the vehicle on the highway and flagged down a medic. That person then stole the ambulance, put the lights and sirens on, and disabled the GPS.

An officer driving down the highway saw the medic standing there and thought that was weird. So he stopped to talk with the medic, and that’s when he found out about the carjacking.

An officer saw the ambulance with its door open on the highway on SB I-65 near Meridian Street downtown. The officer realized the person inside the ambulance wasn’t a medic and took that person into custody. We do not know the carjacker’s name, age, or any charges at this time.

The left two lanes were closed during the police investigation, but all lanes are back open.