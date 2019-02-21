× Seasonal end to the work week; chance for storms Saturday

Thursday will bring much quieter weather for central Indiana as higher pressure moves into the Midwest. There are a few clouds in the sky this morning as temperatures fall into the lower 30s. Wind chills may drop into the lower 20s during the morning commute. Kids waiting at the bus stop will not need the rain gear today, but will want to wear a heavy coat! Skies will turn partly cloudy as highs reach the mid-40s. Temperatures this morning and afternoon are going to be seasonal for late February. Last year, Indianapolis climbed to 69 degrees and it broke the record for the date!

More clouds will move into the area on Friday ahead of this weekend’s storm system. There will be several dry hours at the end of the work week as temperatures rebound into the mid-40s. Rain showers will fill into Indiana Friday night along an approaching warm front.

It will be an active start to the weekend as potent low pressure system travels over the Ohio River Valley. The system will drive temperatures up into the lower 60s and it will bring scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening hours. Some storms could become strong and could trigger severe wind gusts, especially in the southern half of the state. We are still a couple days out and we will continue to monitor the latest forecast trends.

The taste of spring will be short-lived because a cold front will result in colder temperatures for Sunday. Temperatures will gradually fall on Sunday with a chance for a few snow showers. Highs will drop below average early next work week.