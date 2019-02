× Semi crash closes northbound I-65 in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A semi crash has closed all northbound lanes of I-65 in Bartholomew County.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the closure will last for an unknown amount as crews work to remove the truck that went off the road near mile marker 61. That’s south of Columbus.

All northbound lanes will be shut down for unknown amount of time as crews work to remove the vehicle. https://t.co/tTbx78DUC4 — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) February 22, 2019

Southbound lanes may also be affected.

