18-year-old shelter dog dies shortly after being adopted by Luke Bryan’s family
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, took to Instagram to share some sad news this week.
Wednesday, she broke the news that the 18-year-old shelter dog that they adopted earlier this month has passed away.
“If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all,” wrote Caroline. “My heart is sad but full to post this..our sweet Prince Poochie has passed away. He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people.”
The dog was surrendered to Nashville-based animal rescue Proverbs 12:10 by his former family due to allergies, according to the shelter. Officials added that they expected him to be a “forever hospice foster.”
Carolina also said her kids loved to hear the old dog snore when he slept, and shared a video of Poochie.
"If the kindest souls were rewarded with the longest lives, dogs would outlive us all." ♥️ My heart is sad but full to post this..our sweet Prince Poochie has passed away. He lived 18 years and was loved by so many people. My kids especially loved to hear him snore when he slept! Thank you @proverbs1210animalrescue for giving our family the opportunity to love this sweet dog. And thank you to @abbysmyers @nicolebobek @erin_creighton_ @framigosperfecto for your big hearts. Poochie loved you all. #adoptdontshop
I don't know of a soul who doesn't love a happy ending. Well, get ready for your Monday smile because this is as good as it gets! Poochie, the 18 year old who was surrendered to the pound when his family became allergic and whom we pulled was expected to be a forever hospice foster with Proverbs (like many others in our care), but God had different plans. After reading about Poochie on our social media, Luke Bryan and his beautiful wife, Caroline, applied and adopted Poochie this past Saturday! He is pictured here with his new mom, Caroline and his previous foster, Lacy Marie! He is loving life on the Bryan farm and soaking up all their love. Who knows, maybe Poochie will inspire a country song! Thanks, Bryans!