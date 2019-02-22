× Accused road rage shooter in court today, Muslim community leaders want murder investigated as hate crime

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Plainfield man accused of killing another man after an alleged road rage incident on I-465 is scheduled to appear in court.

Dustin Passarelli has his initial hearing today. Investigators say he shot and killed 32-year-old Mustafa Ayoubi last Saturday.

Police say the incident started on I-465 near 38th Street. Passarelli told investigators Ayoubi threw something at his car, so Passarelli followed him home.

Witnesses said Passarelli, was “cussing at Mr. Ayoubi and using religious and ethnic insults like, ‘Go back to your country,’” according to court documents.

Officers say he then shot Ayoubi twice in the back. His funeral was Thursday.

The Council on American Islamic Relations wants police to investigate his death as a hate crime.

The FBI says it’s looking into whether this is a federal civil rights violation case.

Ayoubi’s sister, Zahra Ayoubi, spoke with the media at the Marion County Courthouse this morning. She asked the community to spread awareness about hate crimes, adding that if it can happen to her family, it can happen to anyone.