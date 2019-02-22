× Avon police ask public to help find missing 15-year-old boy

AVON, Ind. – The Avon Police Department is asking the public help find a missing teen.

Officers said Friday that 15-year-old Patrick Day was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt seen in the photo provided. He’s said to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds.

According to police, Day was last seen in the area of the Park Place subdivision.

Detectives believe the teen ran away from home.

Anyone with information regarding Day’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700