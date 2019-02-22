× FBI finishes investigation into Indianapolis police shooting of Aaron Bailey

INDIANAPOLIS— The FBI has completed a civil rights investigation into the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man following a 2017 chase and turned its findings over to the U.S. attorney.

Two police officers shot Aaron Bailey, 45, four times after he crashed his car into a tree following a brief pursuit that began when he sped away from a traffic stop.

Indianapolis’ police chief, Bryan Roach, said he requested the outside investigation by the FBI to address community concerns about the case.

The FBI has turned its findings over to U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler, Grant Mendenhall, the special agent in charge of the agency’s Indianapolis office, told The Indianapolis Star on Thursday.

Minkler will ultimately decide whether to file charges in the case. He declined to comment.

Bailey’s family reached a $650,000 civil settlement with the city last year. Bailey’s family agreed to drop a federal lawsuit they filed in September against the city, its police department and Officers Michael Dinnsen and Carlton Howard.

The suit alleged that Bailey posed no threat to the officers, and that officers used excessive force and violated Bailey’s constitutional rights.

Howard, who is biracial, and Dinnsen, who is white, both said Bailey ignored commands to show his hands after the crash.

A special prosecutor declined to file criminal charges against the officers, citing their claims of self-defense. A civilian police merit board in May cleared both officers of wrongdoing following a three-day hearing.