Health officials confirm 2 cases of mumps at Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Health officials say two Indiana University students have the mumps.

The Monroe County Health Department says the students are roommates. The health department and the school are working to alert people who may have come into close contact with the students.

Symptoms typically appear 16-18 days after infection but can range from 12-25 days. Generally, mumps is a mild illness, and some people may not show any symptoms. While complications and more serious issues can result from the virus, they are generally rare, with a 1 percent to 3 percent complication rate.

Symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches.

Other students should check their vaccination records with their primary care provider. Health officials say the best way to prevent mumps is to be vaccinated with two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, or MMR. Anyone born after 1957 who has not had two doses of vaccine or can’t find documentation is encouraged to consult a medical professional.

Treatment for mumps focuses on alleviating symptoms. Bed rest, a soft diet and a pain reliever for aches are usually recommended.