Pantry Purge with Ray Cortopassi: Brinner and brunch favorites

Banana Cashew Coconut Pancakes

1¾ cups white whole wheat flour (Kroger or King Arthur)

2¼ cups Kroger quick-cooking oats, uncooked

1/3 cup firmly packed Kroger brown sugar

2¼ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 can (13 – 15 oz.) coconut milk (full fat version)

¾ to 1 cup Kroger buttermilk (full fat version)*

3 large eggs

6 tablespoons Kroger vegetable oil

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 1/3 to 2 ½ cups diced very ripe bananas

1 1/3 to 1 ½ cups chopped Kroger or Simple Truth cashews

Garnishes: Toasted coconut, chopped cashews and favorite maple syrup

Whisk flour, oats, brown sugar, baking powder and salt together in a large bowl. Add coconut milk, butter milk, eggs, oil and vanilla and stir just until combined. Lightly stir in bananas and cashews. *Thin with a little more buttermilk if you need to. Pour ¼-cup portions of batter on hot griddle or skillet. Cook until bubbles form, flip and cook until other side is browned and done. Enjoy immediately.

Makes about 24 pancakes.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Wild Watergate Salad

1 can (20 oz.) Kroger crushed pineapple in juice, undrained

1 package (3.4 – 3.5 oz.) Kroger pistachio flavor instant pudding

1 container (8 oz.) Kroger whipped topping, thawed (cool whip)

1 – 1 ½ cups Kroger mini marshmallows

1 1/3 cups Kroger chopped pecans

1 can (15 oz.) Kroger mandarin oranges in light syrup, drained

Garnish: more chopped pecans and/or maraschino cherries

In a large bowl, mix together

pineapple and pudding mix. Stir in cool whip, marshmallows and pecans. Lightly stir in mandarin oranges. Refrigerate at least an hour or two before serving. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container. Makes about 7 ½ cups salad (14 -15 servings of ½ cup each).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Cheddar Cornbread Casserole with Bacon and Sausage

1 package cornbread stuffing (Kim likes Pepperidge Farm)

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons Kroger unsalted butter, melted

7-8 oz. (from a 14 oz. Package) Private Selection Smoke Sausage, cut into half-moon pieces

1 1/3 cups finely chopped onion (can also use Kroger frozen chopped onions)

2 large garlic cloves, finely minced

1 can (10.5 oz.) Kroger cream of mushroom soup

2 cups Kroger 30% less sodium chicken broth*

2 tablespoons Kernel Season’s Popcorn Seasoning Cheddar Bacon flavor

1 cup finely chopped green onions (1 large bunch)

1 ¼ cup Kroger shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 ½ cups cooked and chopped bacon (Kim likes to use Ready-to-Use bacon, and uses the entire 2.52 oz box)

Chopped green onion for garnish

Preheat oven to 375⁰F. Spray a 9×13-inch glass baking dish vegetable cooking spray. In a very large bowl, combine all ingredients. Stir well with a wooden spoon. Add a smidgen more chicken broth if needed. Place all stuffing mixture in greased dish. Cover with foil and bake 25 to 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake addition 15 to 25 minutes, until instant read thermometer is 160⁰F. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container and enjoy within 3 to 4 days. *Add a couple tablespoons more broth if you like a more wet-type stuffing. Makes about 12 to 15 servings (one large 9×13 pan).

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD

Kim’s Peach Margarita

Brown sugar and/or salt for dipping rims of glasses

1 can (14-15 oz.) peach slices in natural juice, drained and reserving liquid

4-5 oz. tequila

2 oz. triple sec

1 ½ cups crushed ice

4 tablespoons reserved peach liquid

Dip margarita glasses in sugar/salt mixture. Combine all ingredients in blender and puree until thoroughly mixed. Add in several tablespoons reserved peach liquid and more crushed ice if desired.

Makes 2-4 margaritas (Depends on your glass size. Makes 3 ½ cups total margarita.)

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD