Rainy open to the weekend; severe storm threat moves south but wind remains!

Another dry but frosty start this Friday morning, under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will range in the upper 20's out-the-door, wind chills in the lower 20's. Additional sunshine around through the day and light winds will help move our temperatures back into the middle 40's! No doubt, a quiet end to the workweek.

Clouds begin to thicken late tonight, as rain gathers southwest of Indiana. By sunrise Saturday, scattered showers should be falling across the state. And will be off and on through the day! It appears the heaviest, steadiest rain will fall closer to the low and cold front, so the evening will bring us our best chances. Temperatures will be tricky on Saturday with the high not likely occurring until nearly midnight, in the lower 60's. The severe thunderstorm threat is being pushed well south now, so only general lightning and thunder is expected. Although the severe threat is quiet low, winds will be increasing overnight and into Sunday. Some non-severe storm wind gusts could reach 50 mph, while temperatures drop swiftly.

Sunday will remain quite gusty and very cold, as temperatures continue their slide into the 30's by the afternoon. A few flurries could be around but not enough to create problems...just cold and back to a winter feel!