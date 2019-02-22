Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: February 22

Lawrence Central's Jake LaRavia and Danville's Peyton Roof and Dillon Ware

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the  Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: LAWRENCE CENTRAL’S JAKE LARAVIA

Lawrence Central`s Jake LaRavia drives the baseline and throws down the two-handed dunk while powering through the foul in the Bears` 54-41 win over Southport.

NOMINEE #2: DANVILLE'S PEYTON ROOF & DILLON WARE

Danville`s Peyton Roof & Dillon Ware connect on an alley-oop dunk during the Warriors 70-57 loss to Decatur Central.

