Shooting on near northwest side leaves victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the near northwest side.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Sugar Grove Avenue, near North Harding Street and West 23rd Street, around 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Police said a victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but no further information was provided.

Around the same time of the shooting, a person walked into Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound. It’s unclear at this time if the two incidents are related, police said.