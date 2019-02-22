Shooting on near northwest side leaves victim in critical condition

Posted 12:07 PM, February 22, 2019, by

Police on the scene of the shooting on Feb. 22, 2019.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the near northwest side.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Sugar Grove Avenue, near North Harding Street and West 23rd Street, around 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Police said a victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but no further information was provided.

This story is developing.

Around the same time of the shooting, a person walked into Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound. It’s unclear at this time if the two incidents are related, police said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.