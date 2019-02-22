INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- They have captured the hearts of kids everywhere with their heroics, and now the Paw Patrol gang is on an adventure to save the day in Indianapolis. Sherman went to the Children's Museum to get a sneak peek at the new exhibit before it opens this weekend.
Sneak peek at Paw Patrol exhibit at the Children’s Museum
-
New Star Trek exhibit at the Children’s Museum
-
Children’s Museum of Indianapolis in the running for ‘best new attraction’ award
-
MSU museum exhibit to tell story of Nassar abuse survivors
-
New all-natural dog groomer opens in Noblesville
-
Museum by Moonlight fashion
-
-
All aboard the Jingle Rails at the Eiteljorg Museum
-
Enjoy free admission to these Indy attractions for Presidents Day
-
Indiana Military Museum exhibit project needs funding boost
-
Does it work: Paw Perfect
-
Shop small for last minute gifts
-
-
Children’s Museum holiday fun includes annual ‘Jolly Days’
-
IMS to celebrate 50th anniversary of Mario Andretti’s ’69 win
-
Renovation plans at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum could include 3-D theater, racing simulators