Sneak peek at Paw Patrol exhibit at the Children’s Museum

Posted 9:39 AM, February 22, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- They have captured the hearts of kids everywhere with their heroics, and now the Paw Patrol gang is on an adventure to save the day in Indianapolis. Sherman went to the Children's Museum to get a sneak peek at the new exhibit before it opens this weekend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.