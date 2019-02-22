Suspects claim 1-year-old boy sustained deadly injuries while falling down stairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Disturbing new details are being released regarding the death of a 1-year-old boy at an Airbnb on the north side of Indianapolis.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has ruled the child’s death a homicide, leading to the arrest of the child’s mother and her boyfriend.

After flagging down an ambulance along Keystone, the suspects both told police the child fell down some stairs, but then gave vastly different stories about that alleged accident.

The toddler, Dontrell Mcclung, suffered a fatal skull fracture, leaving his family in disbelief.

“I feel like I’m going to pass out and have a nervous breakdown,” said Carolyn Mullins.

Police arrested the child’s 19-year-old mother, Kira Fear, and her 21-year-old boyfriend, Tyree Resnover, for neglect of a dependent.

Several family members say Kira would never hurt her son.

“She’s never in trouble and she’s not an abusive person,” said Mullins.

“She loved her son. She loved my grandson. He was a happy child. She had no reason to do anything to her child,” said Fear’s grandmother, Patricia Soil.

The arrest affidavit explains that Fear told police she went to get a bottle and her son fell down the stairs, adding she bathed him after he vomited and didn’t notice any marks. The next day she woke up and says the child did not look right.

In a separate interview, Resnover told police he heard the child cry and went to check on him, adding he had to clean up child’s vomit by himself, and then placed him in front of a TV, but he looked lethargic.

Resnover said he didn’t go to the hospital right away because he could not wake Kira up and so he went to bed.

Still, the coroner determined Dontrell’s injuries were from abuse and not a fall down the stairs.

Before seeking help for the injured boy, prosecutors claim Resnover searched two websites looking for information on the signs of concussions among babies.

“All I know is they said it was blunt force trauma and I’ll leave it at that. I don’t know what happened, but I know my niece,” said Fear’s uncle, Benny Jackson.

“What happened I don’t know. I’d like to know. The truth is going to come out,” said Soil.

Both suspects remain behind bars in Marion County. Both are due in court next week.

A search of court records shows Resnover does have a violent past. Just last year, he was charged with domestic battery after fighting with a previous girlfriend who said he spanked his daughter too hard. In 2016, he was also charged with battery for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.