‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’: Testing the popular organization method with newly engaged couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you're trying to follow the “Marie Kondo Method” for getting your home in order, you might want to start with your clothes.

Kondo is the one who made the world want to "tidy up" after her Netflix special was released a few months ago. We wanted to see how effective the approach can really be.

Charlene Cristobal put the KonMari Method to the test.

She tested it out on a newly-engaged couple who says they can’t remember the last time they went through their closet.

Charles Torwudzo says he is the neat freak in the relationship.

“When I go to a hotel when I travel, I’m the guy that literally unpacks all of your things and puts them in specific drawers, so I know exactly where they are,” Charles said.

Taylor Kopczynski, on the other hand, likes to hold on to things, you know, just in case.

“I have a hard time getting rid of things that I think at one point, I was like, ‘Oh I loved this, I loved wearing this,’ but, I don’t really wear it anymore,” Taylor said.

Organizing expert Marie Kondo recommends tidying not by location, but by category -- like books and sentimental items.

First is clothes! They took everything out of their closet and asked themselves which items “spark joy.”

It was easy for Charles to let things go. But for Taylor, not so much.

After all was said and done, they had more than five bags of clothes that didn’t “spark joy,” and it was all donated.

They said they feel 1,000 times better, and it has changed their lives.