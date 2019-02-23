Evening storms Saturday; windy end to the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are setting up for an active weekend forecast! Central Indiana will have a spring-like feel on Saturday with high winds and plummeting temperatures arriving on Sunday. We will first break down Saturday’s stormy and mild forecast!

Temperatures this Saturday morning dropped into the mid to upper 30s. There have been light sprinkles and fog around the area this morning. Scattered rain showers are possible this midday and afternoon, but thunderstorm chances will increase after 4 PM.

A warm front will travel over the state during the evening hours and the boundary will bring a better chance for convective thunderstorms. Between 5 PM and 11 PM, some storms may turn strong (isolated severe) with gusty winds being the primary threat. Heavy downpours may also set up within the thunderstorms tonight. Highs will climb near 60 degrees around midnight!

The mild weather is going to be short-lived because a cold front is going to sweep over the state. Wind speeds will quickly rise as air temperatures plummet! A strengthening system will approach the Great Lakes overnight and the “potent” low will result in howling winds on Sunday!

A High Wind Watch has been issued for much of central Indiana. It includes the cities of Indianapolis, Kokomo and Muncie. The watch will begin at 4 AM Sunday and expire by 10 PM. The strongest winds will likely occur early Sunday morning and may gust up to 50-60 MPH! Power outages and wind damage will be possible on Sunday, even with the severe weather threat moving of the state.

The start of the work week looks quiet, but much cooler! Low will fall into the teens early Monday morning. Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s in the afternoon with skies turning partly cloudy.