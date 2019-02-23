Gun raffle raises money to help families in Shelby County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. -- Dozens of guns were raffled off Saturday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in an effort to help the greater community.

The proceeds from "Gunapalozza" will go to families across Shelby County in need of assistance.

"We're hoping to raise a lot of money to help a lot of people," Robin Phelps said, one of the event organizers.

Steve Dake, owner of The Gun Den, helped with the raffle and was also on hand to ensure each winner passed a background check.

More than 60 guns were auctioned off.

"This is pretty exciting actually," Phelps said. "We like to do this. We do a lot of benefits. We help a lot of people in Shelby County. People know us. They know if they need something, all they have to do is call."