Indianapolis police want help finding 77-year-old who possibly suffers with dementia

Posted 3:38 PM, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 03:40PM, February 23, 2019

Richard Layton (Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help finding a missing 77-year-old who possibly suffers from dementia and/or Alzheimer’s.

IMPD says the man, Richard Layton, was last seen in the 2900 block of English Ave. on the city’s near east side.

Layton was reportedly wearing a black Dale Earnhardt No. 3 jacket, blue jeans, blue shoes, and he has a long white beard.

Anyone with information regarding Layton’s whereabouts is asked to call 311 or Missing Persons at 317-327-6613.

