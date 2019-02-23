× Indianapolis police want help finding 77-year-old who possibly suffers with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public to help finding a missing 77-year-old who possibly suffers from dementia and/or Alzheimer’s.

IMPD says the man, Richard Layton, was last seen in the 2900 block of English Ave. on the city’s near east side.

Layton was reportedly wearing a black Dale Earnhardt No. 3 jacket, blue jeans, blue shoes, and he has a long white beard.

Anyone with information regarding Layton’s whereabouts is asked to call 311 or Missing Persons at 317-327-6613.