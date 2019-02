Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Local students are teaming up with the American Heart Association to improve heart health. The AHA is encouraging young people to quit sugary drinks, exercise for 60 minutes a day and do a good deed.

Fall Creek Elementary has teamed up with the AHA for 30 years. The schools is one of the top fundraisers in the state.

Fall Creek students jumped rope all day Friday as part of the "Kids Heart Challenge." More than 800 schools took part in Indiana.