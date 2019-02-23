Indy’s Premier Bourbon Celebration features debut bourbon named after real heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Tickets may be hard to come by for the Indiana Historical Society's premier bourbon sampling event, aptly named Indy's Premier Bourbon Celebration .

The celebration takes place on March 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Indiana Historical Society and is selling out quickly. Proceeds benefit IHS outreach and education programs

Sample history with a drink in your hand as attendees make their way through the Indiana Experience while sampling renowned spirits and learning more about the fine art and nuances of distilling. Enjoy the new cigar bar and bid on exclusive bourbon packages during the live auction. Talk everything bourbon with Peggy Noe Stevens, the world’s first female master bourbon taster, and Bernie Lubbers, The Whiskey Professor. Be there when American Freedom Distillery debuts Horse Soldier Bourbon in Indiana for the first time.

Named after the renown Green Berets who made a daring insertion in the days after 9/11, American Freedom Distillery's new bourbon is a uniquely complex, wheat-forward expression, aged in new American Oak. The luxuriously smooth subtlest of soft red winter wheat is complimented by extra years of maturation providing this bold American spirit a robust and powerful flavor with a long, crisp finish of dark stone fruits, vanilla and oak.