High Wind Warning issued for central Indiana starting 4 a.m. Sunday

Jan. 30 homicide in Kokomo results in four arrests

Posted 10:04 PM, February 23, 2019, by

Dezren Glenn

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police have issued arrest warrants for four people in connection with a January homicide.

At 7:44 p.m. on Jan. 30, police investigated a possible shooting at the 600 block of Southlea Drive in Kokomo. Officers found 37-year-old Christopher Lee Maggart suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, and the Howard County Coroner pronounced Maggart dead at the scene. The death was ruled a homicide the next day after an autopsy.

Michelet Johnson

The police now have arrested four individuals believed to be connected to the murder. Eighteen-year-old Dezren Glenn was arrested for murder, obstruction of justice and altering the scene of a death. Michelet Joseph, 24, was arrested for assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice and altering the scene of a death.

Amanda Jean Johnson

Amanda Jean Johnson, 39, was arrested for obstruction of justice and altering the scene of a death. Arienne Beard, 24, was arrested for obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal.

Arienne Beard

If you have information on the case, call Captain Teresa Galloway at 765-456-7326 or Kokomo Police’s hotline at 765-456-7017. The Central Indiana Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-262-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.