Marion man in critical condition after accidental shooting

MARION, Ind. — A man was shot in his apartment Friday in what appears to be an accident.

At 12:28 Friday police were called to the 700 block of South Lincoln Blvd for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found Dustin Satterly, 35, lying on a bathroom floor with a gunshot injury to the right side of his neck. Police say they applied medical aid to Sattery’s injury until Marion General Hospital crews arrived to transport him to hospital. Satterly was later flown to Parkview Hospital for additional care.

The apartment renter was on scene and originally told police he was not in the bathroom when the gun went of, but that he thought it was an accident. After further investigation and multiple statements, the renter’s final account to police is as follows:

“That he and Satterly were in the bathroom to do drugs. He brought the gun

into the bathroom to show Satterly. He removed the magazine from the gun, but failed to

remove the cartridge left in the chamber. He was showing Satterly the gun when it went off.”

A search warrant for the scene resulted in police finding narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a handgun.

Satterly is said to be in critical but stable condition.

FOX59 is choosing not to release the renter’s name until charges have officially been filed.