PBA tour ‘strikes’ Indy this weekend

Posted 9:34 AM, February 23, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The PBA tour swings by Indianapolis  this weekend where some of the best kingpins in the sport prepare to "strike" at Woodland Bowl.

Stopping by the studio, FOX Sports PBA Announcer Kimberly Pressler talks about the Indianapolis Open and how the bowling showdown is one more rung on the ladder toward the PBA championship.

The Live TV Finals are set to take place at Woodland Bowl, located at 3421 East 96th Street, on Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.

Tickets and more information can be found here.

 

Kimberly Pressler

 

