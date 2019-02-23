Pizza delivery driver robbed at knife point; thieves steal money and his car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - IMPD is looking for the suspects who robbed a pizza delivery driver. It happened last night on the north side of Indianapolis.

The Jack`s Pizza delivery driver said the thieves took his cash and his car.

Jack’s Pizza General Manager Nicholas Toplis is very concerened after his employee was robbed at knife point. Toplis found out about it after getting a call from police.

"We hadn’t heard from him. We hadn’t been able to reach him," Toplis said.

Toplis said his employee showed up to an apartment complex to deliver the pizza, but the apartment renter said they didn’t order one.

He said his delivery driver stepped back to call the number on the ticket, and that’s when the suspect came around the corner with a knife drawn at him.

Police said the thieves got away with the delivery driver’s cellphone, wallet and car.

"He asked me, 'Do you think they will find my car?' He’s never had his car stolen from him. He’s never been robbed a day in his life," Toplis said.

This incident comes at a time when there’s been nearly a dozen of other delivery driver robberies this year. Many of them happened on the north and west side of Indianapolis.

"It makes you just want to question how this area is turning out. It’s a wonderful area, and now the crime rate has just gone up," Toplis said.

Toplis said it’s the first time a driver has been robbed, but he said the store was hit by thieves last November.

"I was held at gun point. He had me get on the ground and proceeded to the safe and cleaned it out," Toplis explained.

He’s hopeful police will stop these recent string of delivery driver robberies. He said Jack’s Pizza has safety protocols in place for drivers, such as not to carry a lot of cash.

Police said if someone does get robbed, the best advice is to stay calm and comply.

Anyone with information about the robbery can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).