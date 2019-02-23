Teen book festival RosieCon offers chance to meet YA authors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- On March 16, Ben Davis High School will play host to the first teen book festival to ever be held in Indiana.

RosieCon is named after the Eliot Rosewater Indiana High School Book Award . This is an annually changing recommended reading list of young adult titles sponsored by the Indiana Library Federation . The RosieCon Book Festival will celebrate the titles on the Rosewater list and inspire teens to read. , RosieCon will feature 28 young adult authors from across the U.S. and promises to be a day filled with panel discussions, book autographing, and fun activities centered around books.

Some of the authors attending RosieCon include Meg Medina (Winner of the 2019 Newbery Award) Sonya Sones, Veronica Rossi, Jeff Zentner, and John Corey Whaley.

RosieCon will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and is sponsored by the M. S. D. of Wayne Township, The Lilly Endowment, and The Indianapolis Foundation, a Central Indiana Community Foundation affiliate.

Early bird ticket prices for the event cost $20. Visit the website for ticket information and more.

In addition to the March 16 event, RosieCon is also partnering with central Indiana libraries to have authors visit schools and public libraries on Friday, March 15, 2019. Sixteen sites will host an author for more individual programming in Indianapolis, Avon, Greenwood, and Kokomo.