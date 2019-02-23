Teens with special needs given the “princess” treatment with makeovers and photo shoots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Teens with special needs were given the "princess treatment" Saturday morning.

Makeup artists, hair stylists and photographers donated their time to give the girls makeovers. They also took home donated dresses.

The organizers say they wanted to give the experience to teens who may not get the chance to go to dances like prom or homecoming.

A family that recently lost their home in January after a tree fell on it inspired the organizer, Becca Cervantes. She says the Hale family is still full of love despite everything the family has gone through.

"There's a girl that goes to our church named Kristina and she's a dear friend, and I was really inspired to make this event for her. She's turning 19 this year. Her mom had asked me to do senior photographs for her, and I knew that she loves princesses, and I just wanted to treat her like a princess," Cervantes said.

The girls said they enjoyed being pampered and treated like celebrities.

"This is so awesome. I never ever had a professional hair-do before or professional makeup, so this is what I always dreamed of," Kristina Hale said.

Organizers say they plan to hold the event again next year.