UPDATE: Missing Indianapolis 77-year-old has been found

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has thanked the public for assistance in helping find a missing 77-year-old man who possibly suffers from dementia and/or Alzheimer’s.

IMPD said the man, Richard Layton, had last been seen in the 2900 block of English Ave. on the city’s near east side. He walked away from his home, according to police.

Layton was reportedly wearing a black Dale Earnhardt No. 3 jacket, blue jeans, blue shoes, and he has a long white beard. He’s described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Family told the police that they were concerned for Layton’s safety.

IMPD reported Layton was located and was safe around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.