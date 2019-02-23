High Wind Warning issued for central Indiana starting 4 a.m. Sunday

UPDATE: Missing Indianapolis 77-year-old has been found

Posted 3:38 PM, February 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40AM, February 24, 2019

Richard Layton (Photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has thanked the public for assistance in helping find a missing 77-year-old man who possibly suffers from dementia and/or Alzheimer’s.

IMPD said the man, Richard Layton, had last been seen in the 2900 block of English Ave. on the city’s near east side. He walked away from his home, according to police.

Layton was reportedly wearing a black Dale Earnhardt No. 3 jacket, blue jeans, blue shoes, and he has a long white beard. He’s described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Family told the police that they were concerned for Layton’s safety.

IMPD reported Layton was located and was safe around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.