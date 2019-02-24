Gusty winds expected Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The winds are howling this Sunday morning. One cold front traveled over the state Saturday night and it triggered a thin line of heavy rain with gusty winds. The rain quickly moved through the state ahead of a secondary cold front that traveled over the state early in the morning! The second cold front packed a punch and produced wind gusts near 60 MPH! The Delaware County Airport ASOS measured a 64 MPH wind gust at 6:56 AM.

We have received wind damage reports Sunday morning and there have been some power outages. Two “healthy trees” were downed due to high winds on Meridian St. There was also a report of a transformer catching on fire within Tipton County.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for locations north of I-70 until 7 PM. Wind gusts up to 60 MPH will be possible, especially into the early afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the southern half of the state through 7 PM. Counties under the advisory could see wind gusts up to 50 MPH through the afternoon.

The wind speeds should become calmer tonight, but will create wind chills values near zero by Monday morning’s commute!